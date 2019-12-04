Catholic World News

What new CDC numbers tell us about abortion in America

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The abortion rate and ratio reported by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for 2016 are the lowest it has recorded since the Supreme Court declared abortion on demand legal in the US in 1973.” However, the annual federal report “does not include any abortion data from California, the nation’s most populous state, nor any numbers from Maryland, New Hampshire, and for 2016, the District of Columbia.”

