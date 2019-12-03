Catholic World News

Disabled people should not be ‘hidden exiles,’ says Pope

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis compared disabled people with “hidden exiles,” stressing the need to help them participate fully in societal life, in his message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Pope observed that disabled people often have the impression that “they exist without belonging and without participating.”

