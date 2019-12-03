Catholic World News

‘Love for the homeland must be greater than the love for the Church,’ Chinese bishop declares

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fang Xingyao is president of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, the body through which the Communist regime seeks to control the Church. He was ordained a bishop in 1997 with the joint approval of the Holy See and the government.

