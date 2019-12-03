Catholic World News

Man ransacks Carmelite chapel in Alsace

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place at the Carmel in Marienthal, historically a place of pilgrimage in the eastern French region (map). A 23-year-old asked the nuns whether he could pray in the chapel, and then proceeded to inflict damage upon it.

