New lawsuit alleges McCarrick abused teen in Newark in 1990s

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The accuser “alleges McCarrick sexually assaulted him when he was 14 and McCarrick was visiting [his] parish in Hackensack, New Jersey,” according to the report.

