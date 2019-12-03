Catholic World News

Uphold principle of subsidiarity in addressing genocide and war crimes, Vatican diplomat says

December 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “Any State seeking to exercise universal jurisdiction must have some concrete link to the facts or to the parties concerned in the case, such as the presence of the accused or of the victims in its territory,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. “We must therefore persevere in the delicate and difficult task of finding a balance between sovereign concerns and the need to hold accountable the perpetrators of the most heinous crimes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!