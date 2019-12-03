Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Ortega blasts clergy

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Daniel Ortega, who over the decades has clashed with the Church, charged that “the clergy is fully engaged in the conspiracy” and is loyal to Anastasio Somoza Debayle, whom Ortega helped overthrow in 1979. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua responded, “Many of the new bishops who are there today do not even know Somoza. We have a very serious, very responsible and totally apolitical episcopate … The episcopate does not exist to please the aspirations of personalities, but to guide the flock and preach the Gospel.”

