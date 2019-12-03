Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop rips social media bill

December 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed law would make the government “judge, jury and executioner over what it would label as fake news,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!