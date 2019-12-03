Catholic World News

Pope encourages young French entrepreneurs to offer Christian witness in their work

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I am well aware that it is not easy in daily life to reconcile the demands of faith and the social teaching of the Church with the needs and constraints imposed by the laws of the market and of globalization,” the Pope said.

