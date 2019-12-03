Catholic World News

Pope welcomes 33 refugees seeking asylum

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The refugees come from the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), which is located close to the Turkish mainland (map). Pope Francis visited Lesbos in 2016.

