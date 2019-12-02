Catholic World News

West Virginia bishop wants punished predecessor to ‘respond as a Christian man’

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia, said that the punishment meted out to his predecessor, Bishop Michael Bransfield, is intended to “get him to respond as a Christian man and a former bishop of the diocese.” Bishop Brennan explained: “I was not asked to cut off his head, to send him into abject poverty or to humiliate him.”

