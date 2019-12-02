Catholic World News

Pope issues apostolic letter on meaning and importance of the Nativity scene

December 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff issued the letter (Admirabile Signum) during a December 1 visit to Greccio, where St. Francis set up the first Nativity scene.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!