26 move closer to canonization, beatification
November 29, 2019
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Maria Palazzolo (1827—1886), an Italian priest who is now eligible for canonization.
In other decrees issued on November 29, the congregation also:
- recognized the martyrdom of Cayetano Gimenez Martin and 15 companions killed during the Spanish civil war; and Giovanni Franseco Macha, a priest killed in Poland in 1943.
- recognized miracles attributed to Olinto Marella (1882—1969), an Italian priest; and Giuseppe Ambrosoli (1923—1987), an Italian priest of the Combonian Missionaries who died in Uganda. Both are now eligible for beatification.
- and recognized the “heroic virtues” of the following, who may now be beatified if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:
- Ovide Charlebois (1862—1933), a Canadian bishop,
- Michael Wittmann (1760—1833), a German bishop,
- Olinto Fedi (!841—1923), an Italian priest,
- Giacomo Bulgaro (1879—1967), an Italian Franciscan,
- Giovanni Maria Battista Solimani (1688—1758), born Maria Antonia Sollmani, an Italian religious, and
- Ana de Jesus de Lobera (1545—1621), a Spanish-born Carmelite who died in Belgium.
