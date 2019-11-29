Catholic World News

26 move closer to canonization, beatification

November 29, 2019

The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Maria Palazzolo (1827—1886), an Italian priest who is now eligible for canonization.

In other decrees issued on November 29, the congregation also:

recognized the martyrdom of Cayetano Gimenez Martin and 15 companions killed during the Spanish civil war; and Giovanni Franseco Macha, a priest killed in Poland in 1943.

recognized miracles attributed to Olinto Marella (1882—1969), an Italian priest; and Giuseppe Ambrosoli (1923—1987), an Italian priest of the Combonian Missionaries who died in Uganda. Both are now eligible for beatification.

and recognized the “heroic virtues” of the following, who may now be beatified if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:

Ovide Charlebois (1862—1933), a Canadian bishop,

Michael Wittmann (1760—1833), a German bishop,

Olinto Fedi (!841—1923), an Italian priest,

Giacomo Bulgaro (1879—1967), an Italian Franciscan,

Giovanni Maria Battista Solimani (1688—1758), born Maria Antonia Sollmani, an Italian religious, and

Ana de Jesus de Lobera (1545—1621), a Spanish-born Carmelite who died in Belgium.

