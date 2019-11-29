Catholic World News

Pope says synodality is ‘what the Lord expects of the Church’

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 29 address to the International Theological Commission, Pope Francis said that synodality “is a style, it is walking together, and it is what the Lord expects of the Church in the 3rd millennium.” The Pontiff complemented the commission for its study of synodality, and also for its work on current conceptions of religious freedom. Pope Francis called special attention to the dangers posed by the “ethically neutral” state, “which, in its ambiguous fluidity, also risks leading to an unjust marginalization of religions from civic life to the detriment of the common good.”

