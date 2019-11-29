Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn: Vatican officials lied about sexual abuse

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Certain people in the Vatican lied” about sexual abuse by prominent prelates, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn acknowledged in a public lecture on the scandal. He said that it had been “shattering” for him to learn about abuse by his predecessor in the Vienna archdiocese, the late Cardinal Hans Herman Groer, and to notice that abuse “often begins in the confessional.” Cardinal Schönborn recalled that Vatican officials—notably including the former Secretary of State, Cardinal Angelo Sodano—sided with the prelates and dismissed victims’ complaints.

