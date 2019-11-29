Catholic World News

Nine priests kidnapped in one Nigerian state this year

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Malachy Asadu, who had been kidnapped in the Nigerian state of Enugu on November 25, was released by his captors two days later, police report. Another priest, Father Teofilo Ndulue, had been abducted and held for three days just over a week earlier. Nine Catholic priests have been kidnapped in the Enugu state in 2019. While most have been released, at least two have been killed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!