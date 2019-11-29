Catholic World News

Commericialization of organ donation is ‘morally unacceptable,’ pontifical academy’s president says

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the 43rd National Congress of the Italian Society of Organ and Tissue Transplants, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life since 2016, praised organ donation as “one of the central dimensions of living: the dimension of gratuitousness.” He added, “Every action tending to commercialize human organs, or to consider them as units of exchange or sale, becomes morally unacceptable because it violates the same dignity of the person.”

