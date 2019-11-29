Catholic World News

Survey: 74% of US Catholics say cohabitation is acceptable

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “About three-quarters of Catholics (74%) and white Protestants who do not self-identify as born-again or evangelical (76%) say it’s acceptable for an unmarried couple to live together even if they don’t plan to get married,” according to a Pew report on marriage and cohabitation in the US. “By contrast, only 47% of black Protestants and 35% of white evangelical Protestants share this view.”

