Action Alert!
Ensure our mission continues in 2020.   We have $23,576 left to match to win a $65K challenge grant.   Please let us match YOUR GIFT.
Catholic World News

We must reverse degradation of our oceans and seas, Cardinal Turkson tells UN agency

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development addressed the biennial session of the governing body of the International Maritime Organization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.