We must reverse degradation of our oceans and seas, Cardinal Turkson tells UN agency

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development addressed the biennial session of the governing body of the International Maritime Organization.

