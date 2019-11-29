Catholic World News

Lebanon’s Catholic leaders urge protesters to remain peaceful, civilized

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Protests have erupted in the Western Asian country of 6.1 million (map) as it faces it worst economic crisis in decades.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

