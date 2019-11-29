Catholic World News

Vatican may ‘soon’ release details of McCarrick investigation, Cardinal O’Malley says

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We made it clear to Cardinal Parolin [the Vatican’s Secretary of State] at the leadership of the Curia that the priests and the people of our country are anxious to receive the Holy See’s explanation of this tragic situation, how he could become an archbishop and cardinal, who knew what and when,” Boston’s cardinal archbishop said recently. “The long wait has resulted in great frustration on the part of bishops and our people and indeed a very harsh and even cynical interpretation of the seeming silence.”

