China: religious imagery ripped out of churches, replaced with pictures of Mao, Xi

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The crackdowns and persecutions have prompted even some of Pope Francis’s most ­ardent liberal backers to argue that the Vatican should review the historic deal it struck with China in September last year,” according to the report.

