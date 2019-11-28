Action Alert!
Ensure our mission continues in 2020.   We have $23,576 left to match to win a $65K challenge grant.   Please let us match YOUR GIFT.
Catholic World News

2 teenagers arrested for setting fire to former French cathedral

November 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on France Bleu (French)

CWN Editor's Note: A November 12 fire caused serious damage to the interior of the church in Eauze, a town of 4,000 in southwestern France that was once a diocesan see.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.