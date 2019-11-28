Catholic World News

2 teenagers arrested for setting fire to former French cathedral

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A November 12 fire caused serious damage to the interior of the church in Eauze, a town of 4,000 in southwestern France that was once a diocesan see.

