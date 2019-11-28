Catholic World News

Prelate discusses Lebanon’s financial crisis

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Lebanese banks have been lending money for 29 years to the State,” said Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus. “Now the State is bankrupt and unable to pay back.” In an attempt to shore up the banks, depositors are now forbidden to withdraw more than $600 per week.

