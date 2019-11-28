Catholic World News

Brazilian priest beatified

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Donizetti Tavares de Lima (1882-1961) was “a pastor totally dedicated to his people, a witness to evangelical charity and a courageous defender of the poor,” Pope Francis said on November 27. “Priests, consecrated persons, but also the lay faithful can make their own the witness of faith of Blessed Donizetti, with consistency in life choices, inspired by the Gospel.”

