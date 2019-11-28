Catholic World News

USCCB renews call for ‘mutual, verifiable nuclear disarmament’

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (Illinois), the new chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, praised the Pope’s remarks in Nagasaki and Hiroshima during his recent apostolic journey to Japan.

