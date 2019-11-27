Catholic World News

Michigan priest tells homosexual judge not to receive Communion

November 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Wood TV

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has come under criticism after he instructed an openly homosexual parishioner that she should not receive Communion. Sara Smolenski, a local judge who is a partner in a same-sex marriage, complained that, in a private conversation, Father Scott Nolan had told her “you cannot accept Communion.” Parishioners sympathetic to Smolenski have called for the priest’s removal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!