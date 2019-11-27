Catholic World News

Former leading Greek Orthodox official in US arrested on wire fraud charges

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The former executive director of administration of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has been charged with embezzling over $488,000.

