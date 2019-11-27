Catholic World News

Cardinal Tong appeals for peace in Hong Kong

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon was Hong Kong’s bishop from 2009 until his retirement in 2017, and is currently apostolic administrator following the death of his successor. Following weeks of sometimes violent protests, pro-democracy candidates won 17 out of 18 municipal races.

