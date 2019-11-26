Catholic World News

Leaked documents show Chinese ‘re-education camps’ for Muslim Uighurs

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Leaked documents obtained by BBC show that the Chinese government operates camps where Muslim Uighurs are subjected to detention, punishment, indoctrination, even brainwashing. The revelations shed new light on the Chinese treatment of religious minorities.

