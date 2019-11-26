Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch supports demonstrations against Iraqi government

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has given his backing to demonstrators demanding changes in government policies. The Patriarch said that change is necessary “if we want to prevent the country from entering a tunnel with uncertain results.” He said that young people were expressing their impatience with a government that has failed to curb corruption and violence.

