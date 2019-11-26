Catholic World News

2 priests found guilty of abusing deaf children at Argentine school

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many in Argentina have asked why [Pope] Francis did not remove [Father Nicola] Corradi as the authority at the Mendoza school once he learned of the allegations,” the Associated Press reported.

