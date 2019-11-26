Catholic World News

‘Human dignity needs to be at the center,’ Pope tells Japan’s leaders

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I think particularly of the young, who so often feel overwhelmed in facing the challenges of growing up, the elderly and the lonely who suffer from isolation,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of a wide-ranging November 25 address to Japanese authorities (video). “We know that, in the end, the civility of every nation or people is measured not by its economic strength, but by the attention it devotes to those in need and its capacity to be fruitful and promote life.”

