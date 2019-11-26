Catholic World News

Victims of 2011 Japanese nuclear disaster meet with Pope

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Until social bonds in local communities are re-established, and people can once more enjoy safe and stable lives, the Fukushima accident will not be fully resolved,” Pope Francis said in a meeting with survivors (video). “In turn, this involves, as my brother bishops in Japan have emphasized, concern about the continuing use of nuclear power; for this reason, they have called for the abolition of nuclear power plants.”

