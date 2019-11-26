Catholic World News

Prelate, pro-life leaders warn against Shaheen amendment

November 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities, joined 17 other pro-life leaders in “urging President Trump to ensure that an amendment led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), which would enrich global abortion providers, is not part of any final appropriations package.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!