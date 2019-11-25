Catholic World News

‘Like the good thief, we want to speak up and profess our faith,’ Pope preaches to Japan’s Catholics

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Saint Paul Miki and his companions gave their lives in courageous witness to that salvation and certainty, along with the hundreds of martyrs whose witness is a distinguished element of your spiritual heritage,” the Pope said in his November 24 homily in Nagasaki’s baseball stadium (video, missal). “We want to follow in their path, to walk in their footsteps and to profess courageously that the love poured out in sacrifice for us by Christ crucified is capable of overcoming all manner of hatred, selfishness, mockery and evasion.”

