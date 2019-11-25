Catholic World News

Following arrest and dismissal of criminal charges, New York court dismisses lawsuit over Jack Chick tract

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A woman sent a Jack Chick tract to a neighbor warning that Catholics are in danger of going to hell; the recipient called police, and the sender was charged with aggravated harassment; criminal charges were eventually dropped. Claiming “ongoing intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the recipient sued for $25,000; the court ruled, “While the court understands why the plaintiff found the tract and email disturbing, the court does not find that the conduct rose to the level of intentional infliction of emotional distress. In regards to any alleged claim for personal injury, plaintiff failed to offer any competent medical expert to establish that she was emotionally, physically or psychologically injured as a result of defendant’s conduct.”

