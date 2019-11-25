Catholic World News
Pope calls for interreligious cooperation to end human trafficking, protect our common home
November 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On November 22, Pope Francis traveled to Thailand’s oldest university and met with Protestant and non-Christian leaders.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
