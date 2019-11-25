Catholic World News

‘Let us not be afraid to continue inculturating the Gospel,’ Pope tells Thailand’s priests and religious

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I read, with some pain, that for many people Christianity is a foreign faith, a religion for foreigners,” Pope Francis said in a meeting at a Bangkok parish with priests, religious, seminarians, and catechists (video). “Let us give faith a Thai face and flesh, which involves much more than making translations. It is about letting the Gospel be stripped of fine but foreign garb; to let it ‘sing’ with the native music of this land and inspire the hearts of our brothers and sisters with the same beauty that set our own hearts on fire.”

