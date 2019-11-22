Catholic World News

Vatican officials tapped suspect Swiss bank for controversial loan

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A controversial loan, made by Vatican officials to finance a London real-estate deal, was arranged through a Swiss bank with a reputation for money-laundering violations, reports Ed Condon of CNA in the latest of a series of investigative reports. Cardinal Pell, in his capacity as head of the Secretariat for the Economy, questioned the unauthorized loan, but the Secretariat of State gave him a “reprimand” when he sought details, officials told CNA.

