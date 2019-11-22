Catholic World News

Argentine court dismisses transgender lawsuit against archbishop

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Cargnello declined to change a man’s name on his birth certificate. The man now identifies himself as a woman.

