‘Go forward in the footsteps of the first missionaries,’ Pope preaches to Thailand’s Catholics

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in Thailand’s National Stadium (video, missal), Pope Francis called on Thailand’s faithful to manifest God’s love to those in need. “I think of children and women who are victims of prostitution and human trafficking, humiliated in their essential human dignity. I think of young people enslaved by drug addiction and a lack of meaning that makes them depressed and destroys their dreams. I think of migrants, deprived of their homes and families, and so many others, who like them can feel orphaned, abandoned, without the strength, light and consolation born of friendship with Jesus Christ.”

