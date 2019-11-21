Catholic World News
‘Absolutely no mercy’: leaked files expose how China organized mass detentions of Muslims
November 21, 2019
» Continue to this story on New York Times
CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has detained over a million Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
