1st ‘religious freedom index’ finds broad American support for religious liberty

November 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Even after decades of religious freedom being pulled into the culture wars, Americans accept and support a broad interpretation of religious freedom,” the study found. “Americans are uncomfortable with the idea of the government penalizing groups and individuals for living out their religious beliefs. Contrary to popular narratives of increased tribalism and polarization, Americans support a culture of accommodation for minority faith practices.”

