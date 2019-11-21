Catholic World News

Pope denounces exploitation of women, children as he begins Thailand trip

November 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing political leaders, Pope Francis referred to “all those women and children of our time, especially those who are wounded, violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse.”

