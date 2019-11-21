Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò criticizes interreligious initiative as ‘temple of the world syncretistic Neo-Religion’

November 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A mosque, a synagogue, and a church will be built on a single site in the United Arab Emirates.

