Catholic World News

Pope meets with Thailand’s supreme Buddhist patriarch, underscores commitment to dialogue

November 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Thailand is 95% Buddhist, and the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand is the leader of the nation’s Buddhist monks. In 2017, Thailand’s king appointed Ariyavongsagatanana, now 92, to serve in the position.

