Vatican reaffirms hope for ‘two-state solution’ in Holy Land

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office today released a statement reaffirming the Holy See’s support for a “two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The statement is apparently a response to the Trump administration’s announcement that it would no longer regard Israeli settlements on the West Bank as illegal.

