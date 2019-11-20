Catholic World News

Vatican financial overseer suspended by international watchdog

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An international financial-oversight agency has suspended the Vatican’s involvement. Affiliation with the Egmont Group had been cited as a key sign of progress in the Vatican’s financial reforms. But the Egmont Group last week informed the Vatican’s Financial Information Agency (AIF) that it would no longer share information with the Vatican’s financial officers—a sign of loss of confidence in Vatican accountability.

