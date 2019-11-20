Catholic World News

‘I just wanted to be a priest’: Archbishop Gomez reflects on election as USCCB president

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 67-year-old prelate was ordained a priest of Opus Dei in 1978 and became Archbishop of Los Angeles in 2011. He was previously auxiliary bishop of Denver (2001-04) and Archbishop of San Antonio (2005-10).

