‘I just wanted to be a priest’: Archbishop Gomez reflects on election as USCCB president

November 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: The 67-year-old prelate was ordained a priest of Opus Dei in 1978 and became Archbishop of Los Angeles in 2011. He was previously auxiliary bishop of Denver (2001-04) and Archbishop of San Antonio (2005-10).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

